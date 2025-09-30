This Echo Dot 5th Gen deal is even cheaper than Amazon’s own price

Echo Dot 5th Generation | Amazon

Amazon’s own smart speaker is on offer at Wowcher for £39.99 – and the £34.99 batch has already sold out. Here’s why this is still the best-value Echo Dot deal available right now.

Amazon’s bestselling smart speaker is now cheaper on Wowcher than it is on Amazon itself – but the lowest-price batch has already sold out.

Right now, you can pick up the Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen for £39.99 from Wowcher, compared to £54.99 on Amazon. That’s a solid saving of £15 on one of the most popular smart speakers around – but the limited £34.99 offer that launched earlier this week has now been snapped up.

This is Amazon’s newest Echo Dot model, featuring improved audio with clearer vocals and deeper bass. It has full Alexa support for voice-controlled music, news and smart home routines, and can even act as a Wi-Fi extender thanks to built-in Eero support. Touch controls let you play, pause and adjust volume manually, and it’s easy to pair with other Echo devices for multi-room audio or Fire TV sync.

Design-wise, you can pick from a range of options including Charcoal, Glacier White, Deep Sea Blue, or kid-friendly designs like Owl and Dragon. All versions come with a power adapter, setup guide, and built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Over on Amazon, the same Echo Dot 5th Gen is currently priced at £54.99, with no promotional discount unless you trade in an old device. If you prefer to buy direct, you can check that listing here:

But if you’re after the best price with no strings attached, the Wowcher deal is still your cheapest option – for now.

