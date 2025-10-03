These are the three must-have products from the award-winning Dr Sam’s skincare range | Dr Sam's

A closer look at eczema awareness month and how this skincare product is making a real difference.

Every October, Eczema Awareness Month shines a light on a condition that affects millions of people worldwide. Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, is far more than just dry skin. It is a chronic inflammatory condition that causes itching, irritation, and inflamed patches, often leading to discomfort, disrupted sleep, and a significant impact on self-confidence.

One of the biggest concerns for those with eczema is protecting and repairing the skin barrier. When the barrier is compromised, the skin loses vital moisture and becomes more vulnerable to irritation, making flare-ups more likely. This is where innovative skincare can make a real difference.

Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense has been developed with this very challenge in mind. Clinically proven to repair the skin barrier after just one use, this powerhouse moisturiser delivers deep hydration while soothing and supporting even the most temperamental skin without clogging pores.

Designed to layer seamlessly under sunscreen and makeup, it simplifies the morning routine while strengthening and protecting the skin so you can face the day with confidence.

The formula harnesses the power of Sunflower Sprout Extract (SSE), a breakthrough ingredient that naturally boosts NAD+ levels in the skin to accelerate cellular renewal. Enhanced further with ectoin, squalane, ceramides, and glycerin, this synergistic blend helps prevent moisture loss, fortify the skin barrier, and provide long-lasting comfort.

In clinical testing, skin cell damage was reduced by 34% when exposed to 2% SSE after just 24 hours. Consumer studies echoed these findings: after just one week of use, 98% of participants said their skin was more hydrated, 98% found it smoother, and 96% reported reduced tightness.

Importantly, Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense has been clinically proven to be suitable for sensitive skin and for skin that may be prone to eczema. By supporting the skin barrier from day one, it gives people with eczema-prone skin a tool they can rely on in their daily care routine.

