Make Dad’s day with one of these clever, thoughtful gadgets – from pro-grade pizza ovens to smart garden tools he’ll actually use.

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and if you're looking for the perfect gift to match your dad’s unique interests, we’ve curated a gadget-focused gift guide that’s sure to impress.

Whether he’s a culinary wizard, a DIY king, or a green-thumbed gardener, there’s something here to upgrade his hobbies and show just how much he means to you. These gadget’s are thoughtful, practical, and designed to make his favourite pastimes even more enjoyable.

For the Dad who loves cooking

If your dad finds joy in flipping steaks, perfecting pasta, or crafting the perfect crust, these kitchen and outdoor cooking gadgets will fuel his foodie passions.

11pc Copper Cookware Set £74.99 - Stylish, functional, and built to last, this copper cookware set elevates any kitchen with even heat distribution and a stunning aesthetic. It’s perfect for the dad who loves to cook like a pro and appreciates quality kitchen gear.

Ooni Koda 2 Pro – 2nd Generation 14" Gas Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven From £399 Take Dad’s pizza game to the next level. With dual gas functionality, rapid heat-up, and authentic wood-fired taste, this sleek outdoor pizza oven transforms the garden into a gourmet pizzeria. Warning: once he starts, you'll be asking for pizza night every weekend.

For the Dad who’s always doing DIY

Does your dad live for weekend projects, home upgrades, or anything that involves a power tool? These gadgets bring the muscle and precision he needs.

Vonhaus 800W Paint Sprayer Gun £47.99 - A great tool for the perfectionist dad who wants to refresh furniture, fences, or walls with a smooth, professional finish. Lightweight and easy to use, this sprayer makes any paint job faster and neater.

Draper 230V Pressure Washer, 2500W, 195bar £299.99 - With serious power behind it, this pressure washer is ideal for cleaning driveways, cars, patios, and more. A satisfying gadget that makes cleaning feel like a power move.

For the dad who loves being in the garden

If your dad finds his zen in pruning, planting, or just pottering about in the backyard, these garden gadgets will give him the tools he needs to thrive.

Draper 3 in 1 Garden Vacuum, Blower and Mulcher £63.85 - This all-in-one garden tool makes clearing leaves and garden debris quick and easy. It’s a tidy-up tool that makes Dad’s outdoor oasis easier to maintain—and more enjoyable.

Draper Aluminium Garden Tool Set with Storage Bag £83.99 - A premium set of high-quality, lightweight aluminium tools packed neatly in a convenient carry bag. From weeding to planting, it’s a must-have for any green-fingered dad who takes pride in his plot.

