Michelin star TV chef’s country manor hotel near Bath has wowcher offer on Summer weekend breaks and staycation in stunning scenery for a UK holiday

Summer holidays at a top TV chef’s country manor hotel near Bath are 30% cheaper in a new deal that is sending foodies wild. Set amidst stunning Wiltshire countryside, visitors to the secluded hotel get bed and breakfast, a three course meal and even glass of wine in a ‘Secret Garden’ as part of the Wowcher deal.

Packed with eccentricities, Rudloe Arms Hotel is a romantic retreat with a difference. With rolling views of Box Valley, its celebrity Michelin-starred chef owner has nicknamed his Home in the Woods. Although usually £199 a night, the price is down to £139 with the extras for a limited time on Wowcher here.

The gorgeous Georgian hideaway in Corsham belongs to famously fiery Marco Pierre White. The chef’s love for unique artwork is plain to see around the mansion, but there are also Treetop Rooms next to the main house.

“This elegantly quirky manor house sets the perfect scene for an unforgettable romantic retreat,” explained a Wowcher spokesperson. “Iron gates lead the path through the woodland that shades the sweeping driveway, opening on to the ivy-draped façade of the Georgian hideaway.”

“This secluded sweet spot is surrounded by 14 acres of grounds, oozing Mr White’s love for the great outdoors,” they added.

“The quaint corners perfectly produced for appreciating the countryside’s tranquillity, and for romance, continue through the higgledy walkways to the atmospherically lit bar and the minimalist restaurant.”

“Of course, Mr White’s design quirks can be found around every corner, which only adds to the unique experience,” they said. “Inside, you’ll likely find yourself drawn to the fascinating and eccentric artwork that adorns the walls, and admire the rustic nature of this impressive abode.”

Inside the country manor is Marco Pierre White’s personal artwork collection including black and white photos of The Beatles in one bedroom. There is also the cosy Mousehole Bar to relax over a cocktail.

The restaurant has the chef’s predominantly Italian, French and British inspired dishes with mouth-watering options like grilled barbecue fillet of Aberdeen Angus with blue cheese glaze and Grilled Cornish Lobster ‘à l'Escargot’.

Around the grounds are vast gardens and even resident chicken and geese. There’s also quirky Shepherd Hut rooms to stay in.

The offer is in “high demand” with nearly 1,400 deals already snapped up but there are still many dates over the Summer still available here.

How to get the Marco Pierre White Rudloe Arms Hotel deal

Rudloe Arms Hotel owned by Marco Pierre White is offering the special deal for stays during July and August on Wowcher here.

A stay in the hotel for two people with breakfast, a glass of rose in the Secret Garden and a three-course dinner each starts from £129 for an overnight stay or from £259 for a two-night stay with dinner on both nights.