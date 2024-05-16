Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the PGA Championship 2024 gets in full swing, Nike has launched a new range of golf shoes including some offering a touch of 90s nostalgia

Nike has launched a brand new golf shoe collection range just in time for the PGA Championship 2024. The tournament began on Thursday (May 16) and runs until Sunday (May 19). this year’s tournament is being held at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Among the famous faces of golf superstars will be America’s Scottie Scheffler and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy. Both players are sponsored by Nike and will likely be wearing the new PGA Championship shoe collection.

Nike’s official website states: “This special-edition Victory Tour 3 has barrel-aged bourbon browns and smoked streaks of razor-sharp oranges that nod to Kentucky. A wood-grain graphic on the Swoosh logo and a tree trunk-inspired outsole highlight a design rooted in tradition and timber. And you still get what makes this shoe so great: amazing energy return and spikes that are ready for another round.”

Nike golf shoe range for PGA Championship - where to buy in UK

The new collection is available to buy in the UK via the Nike website with prices starting from £119.99.

