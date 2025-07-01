The Ninja CREAMi can make seven types of frozen treats | Amazon

One of Ninja's most loved gadgets is now on offer at Amazon, letting you make everything from dairy-free sorbets to indulgent milkshakes with the touch of a button.

The Ninja "CREAMi" ice cream maker is celebrated as one of the best appliances for whipping up your on gelato, sorbets, and smoothies.

It can even make frozen yoghurts, milk shakes, and mix-ins, and it's an incredibly easy process thanks to a selection of preset programmes.

All you have to do is mix some ingredients in one of the three supplied tubs, freeze them for 24 hours, then process them with the ice cream maker to turn them into a creamy treat. The machine does all the complicated bit for you.

The variety of flavours you can experiment with is basically endless | Amazon

It leaves you open to indulge your creativity, and not only concoct weird and wonderful flavour combinations, but to cater for specific dietary requirements.

For example, you might want to make a few vegan ice creams, or just some dairy-free options. You might be on a keto diet, or allergic to nuts - it's all down to what you put in to your frozen mixes.

Normally these machines cost £199.99, but if you head to Amazon this week and catch a limited-time deal you can get the black and silver version for £156. There's a black and copper version, but the discount isn't as generous so it's £181.

We don't know how long this deal will last for or how many are in stock, so grab one while you can and enjoy a summer of sweet treats.

