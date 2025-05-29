The PS5 Slim Standard Edition console is really cheap at the moment | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon has slashed the price of the PS5 Slim to just £384.95 – a record low for the sleek and powerful console

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shop around for long enough and you might see the slim version of the PlayStation 5 Standard Edition console for £389. That's because some retailers are knocking £90 off the £479.99 price for a limited time.

However, if you log on to Amazon today, you'll see it for just £384.95 and that's the lowest price it's ever been, according to the price trackers.

The popular Slim PS5 is a sleeker, more compact version of the original console, but it still packs the same powerful performance.

The Slim version distils all the features into a more compact shape | Amazon

It features a 1TB SSD for faster loading times and comes with a detachable disc drive, giving you flexibility between physical and digital games.

Despite its smaller footprint, it supports the same blockbuster titles and advanced features like ray tracing and 4K gaming.

It's currently one of the best-value options for players who want full PS5 functionality in a more space-friendly package, and that's before these tasty deals arrived.

If you can’t quite stretch to £384.95, lots of retailers, including Amazon, are currently doing deals on the Slim Digital edition, which has most of the same features, but without a disc drive. It’s listed at £329.99 at the moment, but you might need to be quick.

You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to bag the deals, but if you are a member, you'll get free next-day delivery.

Here's a way to sign up for free for 30 days, which will give you all the Prime benefits, including full Prime Video access.

🔥 Free Samsung tablet? Don’t miss this Sky Mobile Galaxy S25 deal (aff)

Snap up the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 5G and Sky Mobile will throw in a Galaxy Tab A9+ worth £259 – absolutely free! This offer - which we wrote about in detail here - runs until 26 June 2025, but once it’s gone, it’s gone. You’ll get Samsung’s most powerful phone yet – built for gaming, streaming and multitasking – from just £30 a month with zero upfront cost.