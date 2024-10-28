The exact price you should pay for Sky TV in the Black Friday 2024 deals

The best Sky TV deals for Black Friday | DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

When to buy the Sky TV Black Friday deals and how much you should pay

Sky is set to announce its Black Friday deals on the dishless Sky Stream and the Sky Glass TV.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The brand usually offers one of the most popular Black Friday sales on TV packages, broadband and mobile phones deals. But with so many options what price is the best you can get for a Sky subscription this year?

Last year the best Black Friday deal on Sky was £19 for the Sky Stream including the company’s standard TV package and free Netflix. As Netflix usually costs £10 it means you could get the Sky aspect of the deal for just £9.

Sky has already dropped the usual £26 price to £20 briefly in October and we can expect further discounts in November. While Black Friday takes place on 29 November Sky usually launches deals earlier - often the first week of November.

The standard price for Sky is £26, according to the latest figures on the Sky website. This includes a Sky Stream and a Netflix subscription.

If you want Sky Sports added to your package you can expect to pay £46 per month. This gives you access to all Sky Sports channels including Sky’s Premier League games, English Football League matches, cricket, F1 and golf channels. If you want to watch European football you will have to add a TNT subscription on top of the standard Sky package.

The lowest price Sky offered for its broadband in 2023 was £28 per month for Black Friday and a similar price is likely in 2024.There is a package including Sky Steam, Netflix and broadband priced at £36 in the 2023 Black Friday sale and that deal is expected to be back for 2024.

Sky also cut the price of its mobile phone data plans by up to 50%, cutting the price of a 100GB plan by £18 and the 40GB plan by £12. However, Sky already has strong mobile deals. It is currently offering a 50GB plan for £12 a month and a 25GB plan for £10 a month - some of the cheapest deals on the market.

