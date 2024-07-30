Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heatwave conditions could be seen in parts of the UK.

Temperatures could hit 30 degrees plus in places.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms.

After what feels like an eon of middling weather, the summer has well and truly arrived. For many of us, we are likely to be experiencing our hottest days of the year so far.

The Met Office has warned that heatwave conditions could be met in places this week (starting 29 July). Unlikely when you jet off to catch the sun during your holidays to spots like Spain and Turkey, our homes are not exactly designed to remain cool during scorching temperatures.

If you are desperate for a way to cool yourself down, you can’t go far wrong with a fan. But if you don’t want to spend your holiday money on a fancy one, you might be wondering what kind of budget options are out there.

Here are 4 cheaper fans you can nab from Amazon right now. And they all have fantastic reviews from users.

VEMONT Handheld Fan - £12.99

If you are wanting an easily portable fan that can be carried around with minimal effort, then this may be the option for you. The VEMONT handheld fan is available for just under £13 on Amazon and has a 4.6 star rating based on 409 reviews.

It is battery powered and you can get between three and ten hours worth of battery life out of it. With the click of one button, you can change between three different speeds - including an energy-saving mode.

The company claims that it is low noise and weighs only 120g. The lanyard design frees your hands and the lightweight design makes it super portable.

VEMOT handheld fan. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

One Amazon customer wrote in a review earlier this year: “I recently purchased the VEMONT Handheld Fan for my trip to Morocco, and I found it to be a handy companion. The fan's build quality impressed me, feeling robust and durable, while its compact size made it effortless to slip into my backpack alongside other essentials.

“One of its standout features is the three-speed settings, which allowed me to tailor the airflow to my preferences. Whether I needed a gentle breeze or a stronger gust, the fan delivered without being overly noisy, which was a relief during quiet moments.

“However, I did notice that the battery life fell a bit short of expectations. On a single charge, it lasted between two and nine hours (depending on the speed setting). I found that charging it with my power bank was a straightforward solution, ensuring I could continue to use it throughout the day.”

Generic 16 oscillating fan - £15.86

Generic 16 fan. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

If you are looking for a bargain, this certainly is an appealing price. Just over £15 quid and it is the number one best seller in pedestal fans with a 4.1 star rating based on over 23,000 reviews.

The fan is freestanding and can be mounted on your floor. It is operated by button and offers three different speeds.

In a review, Amazon customer Allison wrote: “Excellent quality for the price. This fan comes flat packed but very simple to assemble. It’s lightweight so you can easily move it from place to place if required.

“It has 3 speed settings and works very well. I was a bit dubious about buying a ‘generic’ brand titled product. However when it arrived it was clearly marked Daewoo. Excellent fan and highly recommended.”

Zanussi portable desk fan - £15.99

Zanussi desk fan. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

Whether you are sitting behind a desk at an office or at home, keep yourself cool with this popular portable fan. It stands just 9 inches tall, making it perfect to fit on a work desk during the heatwave.

It is currently on sale for 20% off the usual asking price and can be picked up for £15.99. It has a 4.3 star rating based on 1,409 reviews from Amazon customers.

The fan is equipped with two fan speeds, you can choose between low or high power to ensure you stay comfortably cool. It is ideal for cooling in multiple directions, this fan features wide-angled oscillation to ensure full coverage and even distribution.

The straightforward front-centre controls ensure you can switch modes quickly and easily. And it is said to be safe and straightforward to set up.

Shopper Hallie, in her review on Amazon, wrote: “I’m from the American southern states and cannot live without a fan. When I moved to London I immediately bought this fan and it’s been great so far. Even in the winter I have it on almost constantly and have had few issues so far. my only complaint is that it occasionally makes a squeaking noise but i’ll either adjust it or turn the oscillating function off.”

Climatik tower fan - £59.99

Climatik tower fan. Photo: Amazon | Amazon

The most costly of our four suggested budget options, this is a tower fan. It costs just shy of £60 and has 4.6 star rating on Amazon based on 742 reviews.

Engineered for maximum airflow, it efficiently cools large areas like your home, garage, kitchen, living room, bedroom, or office. The fan features five different speeds along with three unique wind modes — regular, natural breeze, and night mode.

Night mode, in particular, enhances comfort during those warm summer evenings. The device is controlled by a remote, so you don’t have to worry about approaching it to turn it off - but it does have a touch screen interface to control your cooling experience.

The 9 hour automatic on/off timer with handy flexible 1 hour increments is perfect for helping you to stay cool and save power overnight. The screen will automatically turn off after 30 seconds without operation.

In one review, Amazon user Mookie wrote: “Honestly, only had it for less than a day but this thing has been a lifesaver so far. We have two dogs who have been really struggling in the heat and the other fans we have bought just haven't been up to it but we didn't have loads to spend on a super expensive fan. Got this in hopes it would be enough as we needed something fast and it certainly does not disappoint.

“We currently have it set up in the middle of our living room and sunroom, while we have our other fan that we already had by the window, so this one picks up the fresh air coming in from that and sends it around both rooms basically.

“It is so easy to put together, settings are easy to understand. It looks sleek. And the different settings are great, we've tried all three already and each makes a difference to our oven of a living room.”