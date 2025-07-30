Last minute holidays: Travel in style and save 70% on this three-piece luggage set from Wowcher | Wowcher

Spend more on your holiday and save on this durable three-piece luggage set now just £44.99.

Planning your next getaway? Whether it’s a weekend escape or an extended summer holiday, Wowcher has a travel essential you don’t want to miss. For a limited time, grab the 3-piece striped luggage set for only £44.99 (was £149.99) and save a huge 70%. With six colour options and a host of smart features, this set from Wowcher is the perfect for all your summer adventures.

This set ticks all the boxes: it’s affordable, spacious, secure, and stylish. Whether you're a frequent flyer or an occasional holiday-goer, the Wowcher 3-piece striped luggage set is an unbeatable deal that combines form and function.

Wowcher 3-piece striped luggage set

At just £44.99, this offer is a limited-time steal that savvy travellers won't want to pass up. Pack smart and travel in style shop now through Wowcher and get ready to roll into your next adventure effortlessly. Whether you're hopping on a short flight or packing for a long haul, this set adapts to your needs.

Travel stress-free with 360° spinner wheels that offer seamless mobility in any direction. The telescopic handle extends and locks securely, making airport dashes and train platform sprints much smoother.

Constructed with tough ABS hard shell casing, these suitcases are not only impact-resistant but also waterproof, ideal for unpredictable weather or rugged handling.

All three suitcases come with reinforced zippers and built-in locks to keep your valuables safe throughout your journey.

Specifications:

Cabin Bag: H 45cm x W 43cm x D 20cm

Medium Suitcase: H 58cm x W 36cm x D 22cm

Large Suitcase: H 65cm x W 45cm x D 24cm

