The 1980s was one of the most iconic decades of the last century. From shoulder pads to Cyndi Lauper, the eighties have remained in the public consciousness for 40 years
We have rounded up seven iconic gadgets from the decade, which you can find in the gallery below. See how many you recognise and let us know if you owned any.
1. Boombox
These days people blast music out of their mobile phones, but back in the 1980s you would have had to carry a boombox with you. This was like the peak of cool. | David Swindells/PYMCA/Avalon/Getty Images Photo: David Swindells/PYMCA/Avalon/Getty Images
2. Camcorder
If you want to capture a moment on video now, like a kid's birthday party, all you need to do is fish your phone out of your pocket or purse. But back in the 1980s you had to use a camcorder and they were massive. | TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images Photo: TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images
3. NES
Back in the 1980s, the PlayStation and Xbox were not even a twinkle in their creator's eyes. It was all about the NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) and it is the console that launched Mario - can you remember the early days of Super Mario? | TENGKU BAHAR/AFP via Getty Images Photo: TENGKU BAHAR/AFP via Getty Images
4. Pagers
If you needed to get in touch with someone urgently back in the 1980s, you would have needed a pager. Perhaps your parents had one for work. | DAVID VAN DER VEEN/AFP via Getty Images Photo: DAVID VAN DER VEEN/AFP via Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.