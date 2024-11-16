Biggleswade AC athletes awarded Bedfordshire County Badges

By Phillip Hastings
Contributor
Published 16th Nov 2024, 10:44 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2024, 10:00 GMT
Five junior members of Biggleswade Athletic Club have been awarded County Badges by the Bedfordshire Amateur Athletic Association.

County Badges are awarded to athletes who have represented Bedfordshire in regional or national inter-counties athletics or cross country championships on at least two occasions over two or more seasons.

This year’s badges were officially presented during the Bedfordshire AAA’s annual general meeting at the Bedford International Athletic Stadium on Friday November 15. The five Biggleswade AC recipients and their qualifying events were:

Lauren Bone: UK Inter Counties Cross Country 2022/23; SEAA (South of England Athletic Association) Inter Counties Cross Country 2023/24; UK Inter Counties Cross Country 2023/24; SEAA Inter Counties Athletics 2024 – 1500m.

County Badges have been awarded to athletes who have represented Bedfordshire on tw.o more occasions.

Henry Knox: SEAA Inter Counties Athletics 2023 – 800m; UK Inter Counties Cross Country 2023/24.

Sureyya Akay: SEAA Inter Counties Athletics 2023 – 100m/200m; SEAA Inter Counties Athletics 2024 – 100m/shot put.

Oran Blake: SEAA Inter Counties Athletics 2023 – discus/hammer; SEAA Inter Counties Athletics 2024 – discus/hammer.

Austin Milner: SEAA Inter Counties Athletics 2023 – 1500m; UK Inter Counties Cross Country 2023/24.

With two other Biggleswade AC athletes, Orlagh Brunning and Noah Buckley, both juniors at the time, having been awarded County Badges in 2023, the club has now had a total of seven juniors receive that recognition over the last two years − and based on recent performances, is hopeful there could be several more in 2025.

For more news about Biggleswade Athletic Club, go to: https://www.biggleswadeac.org.uk/news

