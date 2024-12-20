Biggleswade AC juniors win medals at County Cross Country Championships
The championships, which as usual were combined with those of Buckinghamshire to boost fields and help with the provision of officials, were held over some tough, muddy and undulating courses at Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, on Saturday December 14.
Biggleswade AC’s standout performer on the day was Lauren Bone who won the Bedfordshire U-15 girls title and a gold medal. She will now see her name engraved on a winner’s shield which already includes that of famous English marathon runner and track athlete Paula Radcliffe who won the same event in 1988.
The club’s other Bedfordshire individual medal winners at Campbell Park were Oliver Weddell, 2nd in the U-15 boys’ race; Sidney Hammond, 3rd, U-15 boys; Austin Milner, 3rd, U-13 boys; and Oscar Findon, 3rd, U-11 boys. In addition, Austin, Theo Milner and Ross Bone combined to win medals as the 2nd placed Bedfordshire U-13 boys’ team.
An eighth Biggleswade junior, Henry Knox, was running well in the middle of the pack in the U-17 men’s race until he hurt an ankle on a muddy corner and had to drop back down the field.