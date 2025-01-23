Biggleswade AC runners shine at Schools District Cross Country Championships

By Phillip Hastings
Contributor
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 14:44 BST
Seven of Biggleswade AC's runners at the Schools District Cross Country ChampionshipsSeven of Biggleswade AC's runners at the Schools District Cross Country Championships
Seven of Biggleswade AC's runners at the Schools District Cross Country Championships
Eight members of Biggleswade Athletic Club running for their various schools in this week’s Mid/North Bedfordshire Schools District Cross Country Championships qualified for next month’s schools county cross country championships − and three of them won medals.

Seven of the eight have been running regularly for the club’s Chiltern Cross Country League team this season and that experience showed as they battled their way round some very muddy courses, starting and finishing at Sharnbrook Academy, in the schools district event on Tuesday, January 21.

The three medal winners were headed by Theo Milner, who won the U-13 Boys (School Years 6 & 7) race. The other two were Oliver Weddell, 2nd in the Intermediate Boys (Yrs 10 & 11) event, and Lauren Bone, 3rd in the Junior Girls (Yrs 8 & 9) race.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All three also qualified for selection to run for the Mid Bedfordshire team which will compete in the Bedfordshire & Luton Schools County Cross Country Championships due to be held at Ampthill Park on Wednesday February 5.

The other members of Biggleswade AC who have been selected for that team based on their finishing positions at this week’s district championships are Ross Bone, 8th, U-13 Boys; Isla Anderson, 15th, Junior Girls; Austin Milner, 12th, Junior Boys (Yrs 8 & 9); Sidney Hammond, 5th, Intermediate Boys; and Henry Knox, 15th, Intermediate Boys.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice