Biggleswade AC’s open meeting is a record-breaker

Some of the Biggleswade AC athletes who competed in the Open

A record 280 athletes entered Biggleswade Athletic Club’s 2025 Biggleswade Open Graded Track & Field Meeting, which also incorporated its Annual Club Championships, at the Sandy athletics track.

Many of those athletes, from 65 athletics and running clubs across South East England, East Anglia, the Midlands, Yorkshire and Devon, multi-evented, resulting in a total of nearly 470 entries − more than 100 up on the comparable 2024 event. Those athletes, who included several in the UK top 10 for their respective age group events, ranged in age from under-11s to veterans in their 70s.

Most of the field events attracted the maximum number of entries accepted, requiring five of them to be split into two pools. Many of the track events also generated similar levels of interest, resulting in multiple graded races.

Performance highlights included a new stadium record for the women’s 5,000 metres, beating the previous one set only a month ago, by Luhané Smith, an U-20 athlete from Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow AC, with a personal best time of 17 minutes 43.64 seconds.

Notable performances by Biggleswade AC athletes included at least three new club records:

● Oran Blake, U-17 men’s discus - 34.65 metres (beating his own previous record by over 2 metres).

● Sandra Ingham, veteran-65 women’s discus - 19.09 metres (beating her own previous record of 17.68 metres).

● Natalie Morgan setting a first club record for the veteran-45 women’s 5,000 metres with a time of 22 minutes 17.94 seconds.

In addition to the competitors, there were also a couple of national athletics coaches in attendance. One of them was Lewis Capes, son of British former shot putter and World's Strongest Man winner Geoff Capes, who has taken athletes in throwing events to national and international acclaim.