Biggleswade sides wilt in weekend heat

Biggleswade felt the heat this weekend with three defeats

On one of the hottest days of the year the Sunday firsts travelled to Lower Wardown Park to face Lutonians II.

It was no surprise that Lutonians chose to bat first and while Wright and Dagless removed the openers, the third wicket partnership between Khan and Shah added 103.

Biggleswade took three quick wickets but then saw an unbeaten partnership of 122 between Mushtaq and Nisar push the Lutonians score to 292.

Biggleswade made a brisk start with Wright and Ditcham adding 41 before Wright was caught. Ditcham went soon after but Smith and Dagless then began to accumulate runs. The pair added 90 before the departure of Smith triggered a mini collapse, as three wickets fell with the score on 142.

Late hitting from Larter, Keen and Smith saw the total past 200 before the final wicket fell with Biggleswade on 214.

Hexton visited Fairfield on Sunday in Beds League Division Four. The visitors batted first and their innings was built around opener Smith’s 110. With Ansari (64) Smith added 142 for the opening wicket as Hexton set an imposing 267-5 total.

The inexperienced Biggleswade seconds were always going to find this a tough target. Birch and Twigg took the score past 100 but the loss of Birch saw wickets begin to fall. Biggleswade went from 103-1 to 136 all out. Skipper Twigg top-scored with 65.

The Saturday IIs made the trip to Riseley bolstered by the win against Henlow in their previous match. Skipper Wyatt won the toss and saw the early wicket of Pullen, but things went downhill from there. On a pitch showing signs of wear Monteith made an unbeaten 114. Riseley totalled 218-7 with Ditcham taking 3 for 25.

In reply Biggleswade lost both openers before reaching double figures. Ditcham and Adam Dagless added 38 before the former was bowled.

Wickets then began to fall quickly with only Dagless showing any real resistance. When he departed for 51 the result was inevitable. Biggleswade were all out for 114.