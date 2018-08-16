Biggleswade surge back to top of table

Biggleswade moved back to the top of the Hunts League Division Two with victory over Waresley on Saturday.

Overnight rain had left a damp outfield and a drying pitch so it was no surprise that Waresley, towards the foot of the league table, won the toss and invited Biggleswade to bat first.

Gilliett was immediately successful, removing Dagless caught behind. Ditcham and Franklin then consolidated, taking runs wherever possible but concentrating on staying in. They took the score to 42 before Keys took three quick wickets. With Gillett removing Twigg, Biggleswade were reduced to 57 -4.

However, Roberts and Gauge then batted Biggleswade into a position of strength adding 111 for the fifth wicket. Roberts eventually fell for 60 and, with Ball run out of the final ball of the innings, Biggleswade closed on 168 -7.

The Waresley opening pair faced Dagless and Roberts who bowled very well. Roberts continued his good day, conceding only six runs from seven overs.

Dagless though made the breakthrough, trapping Garg lbw and having Fensome caught.

By then Waresley were behind the required run rate and now wickets fell regularly. Ditcham removed B Irish and Gillett, Barrett was run out, before Gauge brought himself on and took the final four wickets.

Waresley were all out for 110 and Biggleswade picked up a very useful 58 run win in their promotion push.