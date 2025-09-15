Biggleswade Town Bowls Club celebrates new winners at Finals Day

BTBC 2025 Club Winners Collage

Biggleswade Town Bowls Club held its much-anticipated Club Finals over the weekend of Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September, showcasing competitive and thrilling matches.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven bowlers clinched 8 club titles in glorious sunshine across the captivating weekend. Both days saw closely fought matches, with many games decided by the narrowest of margins – a testament to the skill and determination of the players involved.

The morning session saw three games played – the Men's Singles, Ladies' Singles and Fell at the First Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first game to be concluded was the Men's Singles with Bailey beating Terry; the score was 21 to 8. This was swiftly followed by the Fell at the First Cup, where Chris ran out winner over Martin with the score of 21 to 20 after a 1 end shootout. The Ladies' singles ended afterwards with Elaine W winning the game to Fiona; that score was also a thrilling 21 to 20.

Play resumed on a warm Sunday morning for the Mixed Triples and Men's & Ladies' 2 Wood Competitions. In the Men’s 2 Wood, Bailey beat Terry 19 to 7, and in the Ladies' 2 Wood Elaine G beat Christine. After a cracking match, Chris, Sue & Eric beat John, Carole and Tony in the Mixed Triples by just 1 shot - 14 to 13.

The finals weekend concluded with the Novice Cup and the prestigious Open Singles. Bailey once again clinched another title to make the hat-trick, where he won 21 - 8 against Fiona, and in the Open Singles, Stan came from behind to beat Eric 21 - 18.

A massive thanks goes out to all the players, markers, helpers, caterers, bar staff and spectators for making the day a success. If you are interested in playing lawn bowls, contact Terry on 07858 960888 or email [email protected].

Make sure to follow the club on Facebook and Instagram and to check out their website.