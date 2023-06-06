News you can trust since 1891
Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosts a ladies v gents match

There was also a fundraising raffle for charity
By Bailey StaniforthContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST
BTBC membersBTBC members
On Sunday, June 4, our club ladies v gents was held.

It was a friendly game that saw the men go against the ladies. It was a very warm afternoon with a slight breeze and was enjoyed by all.

Our game got underway at 1.30pm and was 18 ends full of amazing bowling and a lot of banter. After finishing our game, we came off the green for crisps and sandwiches.

The gents were the winnersThe gents were the winners
Overall, the winning side of the day were the men, who won by 40 shots. The final score was Men 83 - 43 Ladies.

The afternoon was drawn to a close with a raffle that took place afterwards. All of the money – £28 – from the raffle went to the president’s chosen charity Midshires Search and Rescue (MSAR). Thank you to all those helped out and either bowled or watched.

If you are interested in playing lawn bowls, contact Terry on 07858960888 or email [email protected]. Make sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram and to check out our website.

