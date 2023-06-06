BTBC members

On Sunday, June 4, our club ladies v gents was held.

It was a friendly game that saw the men go against the ladies. It was a very warm afternoon with a slight breeze and was enjoyed by all.

Our game got underway at 1.30pm and was 18 ends full of amazing bowling and a lot of banter. After finishing our game, we came off the green for crisps and sandwiches.

Overall, the winning side of the day were the men, who won by 40 shots. The final score was Men 83 - 43 Ladies.

The afternoon was drawn to a close with a raffle that took place afterwards. All of the money – £28 – from the raffle went to the president’s chosen charity Midshires Search and Rescue (MSAR). Thank you to all those helped out and either bowled or watched.