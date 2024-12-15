Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosts its annual presentation night
The evening kicked off with the annual Club Presentations, presented by Club President - Christine, and Martin. Congratulations to everybody who received an award, Runner Up's and Winners! Congratulations also to our Club Member of the Year - Bailey Staniforth.
Local singers Paul Dowsett and Alan Aldridge then sang the night away as our members and friends sang along and danced to some of their favourite tunes and Christmas songs. The grand raffle then took place afterwards. A fantastic night enjoyed by all.
A massive thanks goes out to everyone who worked so hard in preparation for the evening, and their efforts that made sure the evening ran so smoothly.
If you are interested in playing lawn bowls, contact Terry on 07858 960888 or email [email protected].
Make sure to follow the club on Facebook and Instagram and to check out their website.