Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosts the Pat Naughton Cup
and live on Freeview channel 276
Earlier this month, Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosted the annual Pat Naughton Cup match. Sunny and warm weather aided a brilliant afternoon full of fantastic bowling and laughter. It was an unconventional game, played in the right spirits, with fabulous sunshine.
Before the game started, a spider was held with Tony Igle coming out on top; he won a bottle of wine. The game itself was made up of eight triples playing on three different rinks, against three different triples for six ends each.
After the game, bowlers came in for drinks, sandwiches and crisps, followed by a raffle with a variety of prizes.
Three triples drew on points, but the overall winners with a higher shot difference were Sue M, Mike P, and Terry B.
All of the money from the spider - £24 - went to the President’s Charity - EAAA.
If you are interested in playing lawn bowls, contact Terry on 07858960888 or email [email protected]. Make sure to follow the club on Facebook and Instagram and to check out its website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.