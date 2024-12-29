Biggleswade United ran out victors at the Hutchinson Hollow.

Biggleswade United took local derby honours on Saturday as a 49th minute goal from Kane O’Neill proved the difference at Potton United.

Played in front of a crowd of 271 this proved an entertaining match with Biggleswade deserving to win on the number of chances created.

Potton, who had new signing Dammy Nickels making his debut, were first to attack with Essa Rashan making a run down the right before passing to Markel Cousins who saw his shot blocked. Josh Brown then had a shot blocked before Jack Thomas shot wide.

Biggleswade’s Kevin Owusu saw his shot hit the inside of the post and rebound to safety, before Potton thought they’d opened the scoring when Eddie Connolly fired home after Cousins’ goalbound shot had been blocked by his own player who the officials decided was in an offside position and ruled the goal out.

James Hoskins saved from Mekhi Angol as Biggleswade responded, debutant Nickels then forced off injured for Potton, Hoskins saving efforts from Liam Smyth and O’Neill before the break.

Four minutes into the second half Biggleswade took the lead when a weak centre from O’Neill was cleared straight back to him and he headed over Hoskins into the corner of the net.

O’Neill then made another run down the right before pulling the ball back to Ryan Lewis who shot over.

Charlie Clarke made a good run before shooting wide and then Cousins played the ball through to Peter Murphy who shot tamely wide.

Mike Evans did well to block a shot from Owusu and in a quick counter attack Cousins saw his shot saved, before Hoskins made a triple save at close range to deny Biggleswade a second goal.

Clarke tried a long range shot from way out but was over the bar, before Smyth saw a shot easily saved by Hoskins and just before the final whistle Hoskins pushed an effort from Smyth onto the post and safety.

This was Biggleswade’s first victory at The Hollow for six years. The return fixture is Easter Saturday, 19 April, and should be interesting if both sides are still close to a promotion or play-off position.