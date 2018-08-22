Biggleswade win thriller on The Green by one run

Biggleswade won a trilling match at neighbours Ickwell by one run on Saturday to stay top of the Hunts League Division Two.

The visitors batted first and made good progress before Swallow made the breakthrough, removing Ditcham and Hart.

Ickwell v Biggleswade. Picture: David Kay.

Skipper Wright and Dagless then added 117 for the third wicket before the latter was bowled by Jackson for 47. Wright and Edwards then took the score past 200.

Edwards was well caught by Swallow off Jackson, and Conor Smith came in and played an aggressive cameo innings, taking the score to 255-4 as the innings closed with Wright unbeaten on 94.

The Ickwell reply saw Ross Fensome set off in attacking mode. He lost Barnes but reached 67 out of 95 before the introduction of Max Smith saw him caught by Davey.

Smith then bowled Proudman before Winetroube and Fallows put on a stand of 92. This was broken by Winetroube being caught by Wright off Edwards.

The return of Gauge saw Gandhi adjudged lbw and Faulkner bowled. Ickwell now had to take chances and Ben Fensome and Swallow were both run out. Gauge trapped Jackson lbw but throughout this Fallows had been adding runs, passing 50.

The final over started with 11 required. Fallows hit a 6 and scrambled two singles before a dot ball left three required off two balls. They managed a single but Crouch was run out chasing a second giving Wade a one run win with a ball to spare.

The Sunday firsts were at Harrold in the Beds County League and decided to bowl first.

Harrold set off quickly but Max Smith came on and made an immediate impact taking four wickets in his seven overs. With Ditcham running out skipper Fowler and bowling Parsons and Barnett, Harrold had gone from 83-1 to 131-7. Larter then took the final two wickets as Harrold were dismissed for 180.

The Biggleswade reply saw Ditcham removed early, before Randall and Dagless took the score to 80. Dagless departed caught and when Conor Smith and Tom Boyd were removed in successive balls Wade were 109-4.

Randall was soon bowled, Larter and Robinson took the score to 150 before the latter was bowled. The final four wickets all fell on the same score giving Harrold a seven run win.

Biggleswade IIs won against Offley and Stopsley. Birch (58) and Bascom (97) added 148 for the third wicket as Biggleswade made 192-7.

The Offley and Stopsley reply reached 94 for no wicket before the introduction of Boyle and Davey turned the innings upside down. Youngster Boyle took 5-14 as Offley were dismissed for 164.

Saturday saw the seconds’ final Beds Invitation League game at home to Clifton.

Openers Wyatt and Luke Keen took Biggleswade to 71 in an innings of 164. Fell (48) and Chalkley (54no) steered Clifton to a three wicket win.