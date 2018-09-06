Champions Biggleswade sign off with a victory

Champions Biggleswade finished their Hunts League season with a two run victory over neighbours Blunham at Fairfield on Saturday.

Biggleswade won the toss and batted first. Skipper Wright set the tone with 50 before being caught by Ben Jeffs off Jiggins.

Conor Smith and Robinson then took the score to 150 before Blunham took three quick wickets, including Smith for 59. Ditcham and Dagless closed the innings by taking the score to 219 for 7.

Blunham’s reply saw Boulding removed cheaply, before Grimes and Ben Jeffs took the score to 84. Robinson bowled Jeffs and Aiden Wright bowled Paul Barden. Armitage and Grimes saw Blunham past 150 before Ball removed Armitage.

Dagless bowled Grimes for 70 but Andrew Jeffs and Richmond then scrambled runs taking the score to 204 before Richmond was run out by Gauge attempting to give Jeffs the strike. That left Blunham needing 16 from their final two overs. Gauge and Dagless held their nerve and, backed up by good fielding, restricted Blunham to 13 runs.

Sunday saw Eggington Foresters visit Fairfield for the final Beds County League Division One fixture. Biggleswade made a decent start, Robb Wright and Ditcham added 110 for the second wicket before Ditcham was caught by Aamir off Yaseen. Dagless went cheaply and Boyd made a bright 26 before being lbw to Khatib.

Wright carried on and passed 100 for the second time for Biggleswade and his first century for five years. He eventually fell for 113, his career best score, caught by Yaseen off Khatib and the innings closed on 262-7.

The visitors’ reply got off to the worse possible start as Kabir Khan was caught by Max Smith off Gauge’s first delivery. When the same player caught Yaseen off Dagless Eggington were 5-2. Qadeer then started to attack and scored 70 before being bowled by Max Smith. Eggington were struggling at 136-7.

However, Rasib Khan started adding runs. He lost Khatib and Aamir before an unbeaten 60 run last wicket partnership with Saeed saw the visitors home with two overs to spare.

Sunday IIs lost in the reverse fixture at Eggington. They made a great start as Ball had Amjad Ali caught behind by Bascom before the home side had scored. Ronan Watson and Charter took two wickets, Ball removed another and Robinson, Garwood, Guildford and Davey chipped in with a wicket apiece as Eggington were bowled out for 183.

But the Biggleswade reply struggled and they were reduced to 27-4. Ball and Keen took the score on to 46 before Tariq bowled Keen. Saqib Ali bowled Guildford before Aziz took the final four wickets. Ball top scored with 30 as Biggleswade were all out for 69.