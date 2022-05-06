Sandy Cricket Club has a new all-weather cricket wicket thanks to £6k donation

Sandy Cricket Club received the donation from the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund, with the cash going towards its all-weather cricket wicket at the Sunderland Road Recreation Ground.

Ian Hurst, chair of Sandy Cricket Club, said: “The original artificial all-weather cricket wicket was laid over 20 years ago.

"The deterioration of the original wicket has meant that for the past two years it has been unusable due to the uneven and damaged surface.

The all-weather cricket wicket

“The cost of a new artificial wicket was a prohibitive factor for Sandy Cricket Club until an application was made to the Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund. The grant of nearly £6,000 meant that the cricket club could finally finance the replacement, and the work has now been successfully completed by Durant Cricket.”

Sandy Cricket Club hosts junior league matches. Hence, the replacement of the all-weather artificial wicket has been a priority for the club.

The all-weather cricket wicket will be used for the junior league matches and the weekly junior and senior coaching sessions.

“The whole local community will also benefit from the new cricket wicket,” added Ian. “It can be hired free of charge by contacting either Sandy Cricket Club or Sandy Town Council.”