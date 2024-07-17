Double delight for Smart at Donington Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sandy racer Lewis Smart came away with two wins in the Tracker Superteens class at the World Superbike Championship’s British round last weekend at Donington Park.

Having started off the weekend touring the Kawasaki Racing Team garage and then taking part in the paddock show with the other top five riders in the Superteens Championship, Smart proceeded to then take two victories to cap a great weekend’s work.

Discussing his weekend’s work, Smart was delighted with the progress made, and explained how his first win came despite him not being first over the line at the chequered flag.

He said: “Friday’s free practice was good, I was getting a feel for the track, and we tried a few things different from Donington earlier on in the year. Qualifying, we made some more changes, and these worked as we put in on the front row in 3rd.

Lewis Smart in action at Donington Park. Photo: Colin Port.

"I felt good in qualifying and confident for race one on Saturday.

"I got off to a good start and was in a battle right away, as the Superteens races are always elbows out! I felt as if I was being held up a bit in P3 and just couldn’t make my way through, but the rider in P4 came through and was then leading the race and at this point I had to get through as he was stretching the lead.

"I was then in a battle for P2 but unfortunately the rider who I was battling with crashed out on lap nine and then there was a red flag due to the crash, so I took P2.

"Then in the evening, I was promoted to P1 in race one as there was a technical infringement with the rider who won. “Race two was much the same as race one. I got a good start and was in another elbows out battle. As the laps went down, I was still in a battle for the win and on lap nine I got into the lead at the end of the back straight, I then managed to defend the lead for the rest of that lap and the last lap too to take the win.

Lewis Smart on the grid with his sister Lucy as his brolly girl. Photo: Colin Port.

“It was nice to see quite a few of my sponsors this weekend and I’m glad they enjoyed the racing. A massive thank you to all my sponsors and supporters too.”

Lewis now takes a 25-point lead into this weekend’s Bennetts British Superbike meeting at Brands Hatch in Kent where he has another three races.