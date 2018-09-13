AFC Oakley take early lead in Bedfordshire League

With Ickwell & Old Warden sitting the afternoon out the Premier Division supported by Sportsform table is now headed by AFC Oakley M&DH who retained their 100% record by winning 4-0 at Sharnbrook. Nathan O’Halloran, Hai Wood, Carl Warner and Ali Smith netted the goals to do the damage.

Two points adrift of them in second spot and yet to concede a goal are last season’s champions Shefford Town & Campton who ran out 3-0 home winners over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College. Lee Harman with a brace and Ryan Dobson were on their scoresheet.

In third place now having played a game less than the top two are Cranfield United who were 6-0 winners at Renhold United. Ivan Otono led the way with a hat-trick, Courtney Broughton netting twice and Niall Jones the once. Also enjoying life on the road were fifth place Flitwick Town who won 2-1 at Wilstead. Dom Collins and Luke Finnie were on their scoresheet against a lone reply via Glen Tumulty.

Elsewhere there was a first win of the season for Crawley Green Reserves, 2-1 at home over Wootton Blue Cross, Sam Peverall and Tim Akerele seeing their goals only replied to once by Antony Wright for the Blue Cross.

Whilst both Marston Shelton Rovers and Caldecote are still looking for their opening wins of the campaign after sharing the points in a 1-1 draw at Weston Park, Peter Kerr netting for the Rovers and Carl Heath replying for the visitors.

Still awaiting their first victory are Stevington who had to settle for a share of the spoils from a 3-3 home draw against Queens Park Crescents. Kieran Souter, Ben Walsh and Joe Holyoak found the back of the net for the home side against Crescents replies via Chisom Amadi twice and Daniel Rasol once.

Division One supported by O’Neills.

The leadership of Division One supported by O’Neills is now in the hands of Shefford Town & Campton Reserves following their 4-2 victory at Cople & Bedford SA. Adam Larsen with a brace was joined on the Town scoresheet by single goals from Jack Dreyer and Louis Brandham against a home brace in reply from Ollie Hughes.

Just goal difference behind them in second spot are Cranfield United Reserves who were 3-1 home winners over Wilstead Reserves - Jordan Conway netting twice and Joe Bygraves once against an own goal via David Adderson in reply.

The only other home win of the day went to Bedford Albion who beat The 61 FC Luton Reserves 3-1. Adam Lewis with a brace and Paul Babbington put them 3-0 up at the break before Yveslin Euguene netted for the 61 in the second period.

The remaining four fixtures all went the way of the visitors. For Henlow, with a hat-trick from Luke Hills, it was a 3-0 victory at Farley Boys, whilst Christians in Sport won 3-1 at Sandy. Joe Anderson, Jamie Nolan and Ryan Douglas grabbed the goals against a lone home reply from David Smith.

Also scoring three on the road were Wixams who won 3-2 at Flitwick Town Reserves. Gareth White, Max Natola and Jake Dawson saw their strikes being replied to by a brace from Town’s Sam Johnson. Last season’s champions Totternoe Reserves won 4-3 at Biggleswade FC Reserves. Adam Worthington with a brace joined on the Totts scoresheet by Josh Langials and Josh Wilson against home replies via Michael Simpson, George Holman and Benat Pena.

Division Two

Sitting on top of Division Two ware Atletico Europa who won 3-1 at AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Moses Gilson with a brace and a strike from Paddy Alimanji were being replied to once by Sahr Kanda for the home side. In second spot are Meltis Albion who lost their 100% ways when held to a 1-1 draw at Elstow Abbey. Jason Harrison netting for the Abbey and Sean Canavan replying for the Albion.

In third spot are Clifton who won 4-0 at Unite MK Reserves. Joe Warboys with a brace was joined on their scoresheet by single goals from Liam Phillips and Ryan Parker, whilst fourth place is taken up by St Josephs ( Saturday) the 1-0 winners at Luton Leagrave AFC all thanks to a goal from Kieran Doherty.

The highest scorers of the day were FC Kokan who ran out 6-5 home winners over Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves. Delvydas Kilikicius led the way with a hat-trick and was joined on their scoresheet by single goals from Steven O’Donnell, Fazin Khan and Simonas Viverkos against Rovers replies via a Lorenzo Jordan hat-trick plus single goals for Kieran Day and Carl Borromeo.

Elsewhere both Kempston Athletic and Sporting Lewsey Park went nap in gaining home victories. The Athletic 5-1 over Black Swan thanks to four goals from Craig Damon and a single strike from Daniel Mattin against a lone Swan reply via Ashley Gardener and the Park ran out 5-2 winners over Sundon Park Rovers. Jonno Barnett with a brace as joined on their scoresheet by Luke Lincoln, Mano Langlais and Chris Gibson against Rovers strikes from Ryan Gowans and Jamel Matthews.

For Houghton Athletic it was a 1-1 home draw against CS Rovers, Cosmin Miron netting for the Athletic and Chris McSwiggan for the Rovers.

Division Three

Pines (Luton) lead Division Three after a 6-0 home win over Shefford Town & Campton A thanks to a Nathan Miller brace and single goals from Warren Stephenson, Garry Duncan, Ryan Smith and Scott Berry. Just goal difference behind them in second spot are Wixam Wanderers the 2-1 home winners over Thurleigh, Michael France netting both goals against a lone reply from Bradley Raines.

In third having played a game less are the still 100% Stevington Reserves who netted the only away win of the day 3-0 at Flitwick Town A thanks to a brace from Dom Marino and a single goal for Liam Dixon.

Whilst in fourth place are FC Polonia (Luton) the 2-0 home winners over Lidlington United Sports thanks to goals from Mateusz Krupczak and Igor Zieba.

The game of the day for goals came at Woodlands which saw Bedford Albion Reserves and Real Haynes share the points in a 5-5 draw. Craig Ford with a brace plus single strikes from Jan Bucur, Gary Townsend and Adam Wodecki brought up the Albion nap hand against visiting replies via Billy Flack twice, an own goal and single strikes from Tyler Winter and Josh Brown.

There was also a high scoring draw at 3-3 for hosts Square against Sandy Reserves. Harry Stapleton-Chater with a brace and a Tom Foster penalty were on the home scoresheet against Sandy replies via Aaron Seldon, Jack Webb and Charlie Roberts.

Whilst Wootton Village claimed their first win of the season with a 3-2 home victory over Harlington Juniors. Aqeeb Hanif with a brace and Nick Burraway on their scoresheet against replies via Lui Tomlinson and Addi Martins.