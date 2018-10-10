Alex Marsh smashes a hat-trick as Biggleswade FC stay top of the table

Alex Marsh netted a hat-trick as Biggleswade FC cantered to a 3-0 victory over Edgware Town on Saturday.

The result keeps them top of the SSML Premier table.

It took five minutes for FC to get their noses in front and Marsh was on hand to tuck home from close range after the visitors had failed to deal with the initial ball in.

Although the home side thoroughly dominated possession, they didn’t trouble the keeper on too many occasions. However just after the half hour, two simple, but decisive passes from Matt Richardson and then Ryan Inskip found Marsh in acres of space 25 yards from goal and he zipped a low drive off the wet surface past the diving right hand of the Wares keeper into the net.

Biggleswade were denied a scintillating third by a swift offside flag after Justin Leavers drove into the roof of the net following some sumptuous approach play by Michael Carroll and then brothers Alex and Lawrie Marsh.

The only thing that looked like getting The Wares back into this game was some FC complacency and Ross Tompkins had to be brave on a couple of occasions during the second half to smother and punch clear.

Biggleswade finally wrapped up the points ten minutes from time from the penalty spot. Alex Marsh, who could have been awarded a spot kick in the first half, went down under a challenge in the Edgware penalty area.

On a hat-trick, he nonchalantly dinked the ball down the middle Panenka-style to chalk up his 10th of the campaign.

Biggleswade FC visit Edgware in the reverse league fixture on Saturday.