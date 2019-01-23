All White on the day as Waders tame Tamworth

Joe White hit a hat-trick for Biggleswade Town as they followed up victory at Kettering with a home win over Tamworth on Saturday.

The first ten minutes of the game were marred by two injuries to the starting 11 of Tamworth with both Aman Vera and Claudio Dias having to leave the field.

Donovan Makoma of Biggleswade Town. Picture: Guy Wills

After the re-start a confused Tamworth were beaten by a ball slid through by Matt Ball for White to run onto and bypass the advancing keeper Luke Simpson for the first.

The visitors recovered their shape and on a better day Michael Taylor could have converted three or four, but everything he hit went wide much to the relief of theWaders defence. At the break it was certainly an even contest not reflected in the score.

​As is becoming customary, Biggleswade emerged for the second period with a new desire, pushing Tamworth back and finding space.

White’s second came on 50 minutes when a delightful pass from Jonny McNamara saw the striker drag the ball back and fire a low shot into the far corner.

Jonny McNamara of Biggleswade Town. Picture: Guy Wills

Even at this stage a cushion of 2-0 would secure the points as Tamworth were unable to cope with the ever-increasing orange wave coming their way.

The scoring was completed as the game entered its final stages. Beating the offside yet again, White completed his hat-trick to ensure Tamworth had a long journey home without reward.