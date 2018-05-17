Allinson boosts Waders squad with new signings

New Waders boss Lee Allinson has wasted no time in preparing his squad for next season.

This week he completed two new signings to bolster the defence as well as retaining key players from the previous campaign.

Experienced defender Jack Bradshaw makes the short journey to the Carlsberg Stadium from Southern League rivals St Neots Town.

He is joined by centre back Tom Smith, former captain at Hayes and Yeading who has also played for Barton Rovers.

Allinson said: “Tom is a 6ft 3ins centre back who will give a real presence in defence. I am excited to have Tom agree to join us as he is a real winner with a great attitude.”

Coach Brett Donnelly said: “I am delighted to get Jack over the line in joining us next season, I have played against him many times and he is an exceptional defender.”

Meanwhile Tony Burnett, Lucas Perry and keeper Sam Donkin have confirmed they will be playing with Town.

Allinson said: “Lucas is an outstanding defender and Tony has worked with me before and I know what he’s capable of – on his day he is one of the best forwards in the league.”

On Wednesday Liam Brookes and George Bailey also confirmed they will be at Langford Road next season.

Allinson added: “I’m delighted that Liam and George have both committed for next season. Both are young players with goal scoring potential and a great attitude. We are looking forward to working with them both.”

>> Following a non-league reshuffle Biggleswade Town have been placed in the new Southern League Central Division for the 2018/19 campaign.

Step 3 of the non-league pyramid has been expanded to four leagues. The long drives to Dorset, the West Country and Wales Biggleswade have faced in previous seasons have been replaced by away trips to the Midlands including Stourbridge, Coalville and Hednesford.

Waders will continue to enjoy local matches at Hitchin, Royston and St Neots.

Following Dunstable Town’s relegation Biggleswade Town go into next season the leading non-league side in Bedfordshire.

There are now five county clubs in Step 4 Southern League East: AFC Dunstable, Barton Rovers, Bedford Town, Dunstable Town and Kempston Rovers.