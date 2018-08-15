Allinson era opens with victory at ‘favourites’

Biggleswade Town made a sensational start to their Southern League campaign by snatching all three points at promotion favourites Kings Lynn Town on Saturday.

Lee Allinson’s side soaked up the pressure before two late goals secured a memorable 4-2 victory in front of 726 spectators in Norfolk.

Lynn were out of the blocks early and had two or three good chances but all wide of the target. However 11 minutes in Jonny McNamara went on a dazzling run, exchanging passes with Pierre Dubois before slotting home the opener.

Lynn gathered their thoughts but not composure as the defensive Waders line up held firm.

The 15-minute break did the home side wonders, attacking again but then missing the easiest of chance of the match. However on 50 minutes they were awarded a controversial penalty and Michael Clunan fired to Sam Donkin’s left to level the scores.

The hosts pressed and took the lead five minutes later with Ryan Fryatt, lurking unmarked at the back post, scoring following a corner.

It didn’t look good at this point for the visiting side. But within seven minutes the Waders were level with the most delicate of headers from new boy Dubois.

Belief surged through the team and a tactical change with a quarter of an hour to go saw Peter Clark replace David Longe-King. New energy in the midfield put Lynn on the back foot as Liam Brooks became every defender’s nightmare as he challenged for every ball, high or low.

With five minutes remaining Liam got his reward after finding himself in acres of space, firing home to put the Waders in front.

As Lynn pushed forward this opened up more space for Connor Vincent to exploit. Deep into injury time Clark chased down a loose ball that was cleared back to the keeper, Vincent stole the ball and scored the fourth with ease.

Waders h ost Bedworth tomorrow.