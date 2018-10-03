Arlesey continue good start with Colney win

Arlesey Town’s impressive start in the SSML Premier continued with a 2-1 home victory over Colney Heath on Saturday.

They began well and were in front with ten minutes gone. Ash Fuller put in a great corner and Tom Guiney headed back across the goal for Lorrell Smith to head in.

A heavy tackle on Fuller was waved away before, ten minutes later, Arlesey won a succession of corners. The Blues implemented their well-rehearsed routine and this time Hatch headed back across goal for Aaron Gooch to head home the second.

Arlesey were now in control; Hatch found Alex O’Brien who hit a good long shot that was well stopped by May, then the same player beat two defenders and hit a shot that deflected onto the bar.

Colney Heath put the Blues under pressure early in the second period and Harvey Scott beat the defence to a cross in to head home and make it 2-1.

There’s a tough test for Arlesey on Saturday when they welcome Tring.