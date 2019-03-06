Arlesey earn point in goalless stalemate

Arlesey earned a point in a game of few chances at home to Edgware Town on Saturday.

The Blues started positively as Aarron Browne attacked into the box winning a corner that came out to Adam Mead whose good shot skimmed just past the post. Pressure from Edgware led to a poor clearance and the ball came back to Tom Fisher but he put his shot well over the bar.

Edgware’s main thrust of attack seemed to be long goal kicks aimed toward Onabalu but these were easy for the Arlesey defence to deal with and the game sort of petered out toward a half time score of 0-0.

The second period started in much the same fashion; Edgware came much closer as Doyle cut in from the left and hit a shot at an acute angle that cannoned off the post.

As the wind started to pick up Arlesey pushed forward and Jason Darvall was fouled right on the edge of the area. With the free kick in the “D” Davies lined up his wall before Mead hit a great free kick that curved around the edge of the wall and hit the post before going clear.

Arlesey were without several players for this game which defiantly blunted their ambitions and Edgware had very few ideas that didn’t involve the long ball.

The Blues are without a game this week.