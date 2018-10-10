Arlesey undone by tough Tring side

Arlesey Town lost 3-1 at home to a powerful Tring Athletic side on Saturday who, with Biggleswade FC, are already pulling clear at the top of the SSML.

Tring started strongly from the whistle and after just three minutes Alex Campana put in a cross from the left that found Aston Campbell in the box who had avoided his marker – he flicked the ball up and over Ponting from close range for 1-0.

Ash Fuller for Arlesey Town v Tring Athletic. Picture: Guy Wills.

Tring piled on the pressure with a series of corners; Kieran Turner had a shot over the bar, Joe Fitzgerald brought another good save from Ponting for a corner, and Campana had a shot before Arlesey eventually cleared the pressure.

It was 2-0 after 18 minutes. Another ball in from Campana took a deflection and came to Campbell who touched it first time past Ponting.

Arlesey fought back. A good cross in from Makuzza was well taken by Sansom under pressure from Ash Fuller and James Hatch hit a good looking shot that unfortunately hit Lorrell Smith and was cleared.

Fuller hit a great shot from 30 yards that had Sansom scrambling but the shot went just past the post and Lorrell Smith hit a shot that Sansom took two attempts to collect.

Arlesey Town v Tring Athletic. Picture: Guy Wills.

Tring started the second period like the first and were rewarded with a killer third on 49 minutes. Campbell lost his marker and received the ball in space, Ponting came out quickly but Campbell easily beat him with a shot past him into the net.

Arlesey were struggling to get the ball past the tower-like height of Carl Mensah who headed one attach clear for a throw. However this was delivered in deep and bounced up hitting a defender on the hand and the ref pointed to the spot for a very rare penalty for Arlesey.

Ash Fuller dispatched to make it 3-1 on the hour.

With time running out and Arlesey seeking a goal they almost succumbed to the sucker punch on the break as the ball came to sub Chris Vardy but he slipped in a good position and hit it wide.

Arlesey have a free weekend.