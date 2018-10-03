Back to back league and cup wins for Waders

Biggleswade Town secured back-to-back victories in the league and cup this week.

They began with a 2-0 victory over early season strugglers Redditch at the Carlsberg Stadium on Saturday.

A sunny afternoon saw both sides wanting to win, Waders not having lost a league game but drawing the past five while Redditch were in desperate need of points.

After just three minutes Matt Ball has a chance for first blood but his shot went over the bar. When your luck is out, nothing it seems will change it as both Redditch’s Nelson and Whitingham had one on one chances with Sam Donkin but both put wide.

Perry, Bradshaw, Urquhart and Longe-King kept the visiting forwards quiet after the initial scares.

Then just before the half hour a throw from the right by Jack Bradshaw was flicked on by Josh Urquhart, and at the back post debutant Joe White netted his first goal for the Waders.

The feeling around the ground was that a second goal would clinch the points. White dominated in the air and is looking a good prospect. Jonny McNamara showed his skills down the left flank to tease and work positions.

The final goal came deep into injury time at the end of the game and it was a real thunderbolt. From a free kick wide to the left, Bradshaw powered the ball into the net from fully 35 yards. Redditch had no time to reply and the relief for the Waders to run out winners was clear to see.

On Tuesday they smashed nine past Yaxley in the City Security Services Ltd League Challenge Cup.

Yaxley play one league lower but the Waders did a thoroughly professional job.

From the eighth minute, as the first goal went in from Martel Powell, to the last goal on 83 minutes from Matt Ball, as the score suggests Biggleswade were in complete control offering very few chances to Yaxley.

The pick of the strikes was Joe White’s first, a shot from the edge of the area that powered in just underneath the crossbar.

Meanwhile Robbie Buchanan’s first as he ran into the area, chested the ball down and fired an unstoppable shot was just as impressive while Lucas Kirkpatrick notched up two very similar goals, both curling shots from outside the box into the top corner.

In the end there were braces for Joe White, Robbie and Kirkpatrick with the other three from Powell, Ball and Solomon Nwabuokei.

At the back Perry, Longe-king, Smith and Bradshaw kept Yaxley in chains while the midfield constantly broke up opposition play. It was thoroughly convincing and a great confidence booster for the next league game at home to Banbury on October 13.