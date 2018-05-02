Back to back wins give Stotfold real belief

Stotfold have given themselves real hope of avoiding the drop from the SSML Premier after securing back to back victories.

They followed up a win at Leighton Town last week by winning 2-0 at Holmer Green on Tuesday night. They went ahead through an own goal before Kieran Barnes netted the second on the hour mark to lift them off the foot of the table.

They face Biggleswade FC on Thursday night before a trio of home games - against Hadley on Saturday, FC again on Monday afternoon and Hoddesdon on Wednesday night.

>> Arlesey ended their relegation season with a 2-0 defeat at home to Uxbridge on Saturday.

James Burgess and Cole Brown scored midway through the second half to ensure the Blues went the enture season without a home victory.

It follows a 7-1 thrashing on Thursday at Thame United, Daniel West and Lynton Goss both scoring first half hat-tricks.