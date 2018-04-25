Bad injury forces abandonment

A serious injury to Stotfold skipper Liam Sweeney in stoppage time at the end of the first half saw their match at Biggleswade FC abandoned last Thursday.

Sweeney suffered a double-leg break in the incident.

FC had just gone 2-1 up, cancelling out an early goal by Stotfold’s Terry Billy, thanks to strikes from Tom Coles and Justin Leavers.

However, that all became irrelevant when Sweeney became stricken following a 50/50 challenge with Ryan Inskip. The match referee blew for half time, but then sensibly and understandably the game was abandoned around 30 minutes later.

The match has been rearranged for next Thursday, May 3.

A goal in the 96th minute from Cockfosters robbed Biggleswade FC of three more points at Langford Road on Saturday.

Ryan Inskip’s tidy close range finish looked to have secured the points for the home side after struggling to break down a dogged visiting back line for long periods.

However Fosters, who had only won one of their last 12 coming into this game, snatched a point with literally the last kick of the game.

FC visit Welwyn Garden City on Saturday before welcoming Biggleswade United in the rearranged town derby on Monday night.

Meanwhile Stotfold had a weekend to forget, being thrashed 9-0 at home by Harpenden Town.