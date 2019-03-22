Balague: a lesson in the art of finishing

I have always maintained that in football you often learn more from defeat than you do victory and we were certainly given a lesson in the art of finishing from town rivals Biggleswade FC on Tuesday night.

While the scoreline probably flattered our guests a tad, there is no doubt that they were more competitive and clinical and fully deserving of their victory. We have to take it on the chin and wish them all the best for the final. That said,I can’t help but feel that we were a bit unlucky in key moments of the game such as when Kane Farrell’s effort was saved on the line and then hit the bar.

Just before half time they scored their second goal and then just after the break, we contrived to squander yet another penalty opportunity that could have brought us back into the game. An error let them in for their third and on moments such as these, matches are decided. Let’s learn from them and move on.

Our focus now turns to getting as many points as we can in our remaining seven league matches.

We have a clear eight point cushion between ourselves and fifth place Baldock Town and are just five points behind Hadley in second place.

I saw nothing in the faces of our players after Tuesday night’s defeat to suggest that we aren’t going to fight right to to the end of what has been the most successful ever league campaign in the club’s history.

At the Academy we are reaching that point of the season where we have to decide what leagues we will be competing in next season, something that will be determined by the assessment made by our coaches as to the strengths and capabilities of our sides.

After a hectic schedule recently, it’s been marvellous this past week to spend more time in and around the area where I had the chance to meet up with, and interview fresh from a FA Cup quarter final win, Watford coach Javi Gracia and winger Gerard Deulofeu who also took time to join the long, distinguished list of footballing stars that are pictured on our Wall of Fame holding a Biggleswade United shirt

Meanwhile we continue to wait for some kind of communication, response, reaction, information....anything...regarding facilities - or, more accurately, the lack of them - available to our youngsters, although the silence emanating from those authorities, associations and bodies that could and should make a difference continues to be deafening.

Our door is always open and we are always ready and willing to talk.

Meanwhile after our cup exit we return to league business when we welcome London Colney to Second Meadow on Saturday.