Balague: Academy the lifeblood of Biggleswade United

We may only be two thirds of the way through the season but here at Biggleswade United we are already turning our attention to how we can make next season better for all of our 14 sides, from the very youngest up to the first team.

We have more than 150 youngsters in our Academy, expertly schooled by any one of our 17 coaches all of who are qualified, some holding UEFA Pro and B licences.

Academies are more than important, they are fundamental, quintessential; experienced, caring, chaperones along that rocky and obstacle strewn road leading to the development of the youngsters in their care; a trail blazed into becoming, not merely, better footballers but, more importantly, grounded, well-rounded, capable, proper people.

It would be disingenous of me to tell the youngsters that join us that all of them will eventually make it into our first team, they won’t. What I can promise every last one of them, whatever age they might be, is that they will all have the guidance and support available to them to help them try to realise their footballing ambitions, whatever they might be.

In the relatively short time I have been involved with the club, first as Director of Football and now as Chairman, I have already seen youngsters progress from our junior sides toplaying for the Under 23s and doing so with their sights and ambitions firmly focused on making the final jump into first team selection.

Last season our Under 18s won the County Cup and we are looking for players to strengthen that side. Any players interested need to know the pathway is in place here for them to fulfil their potential. If the players show the necessary commitment, passion and fundamental desire, we will do everything we possibly can to help them go as far as they can.

No club, I believe, offers better coaching than we do, nor better value. At the older end (11 years and upwards) a payment of £250, £4-80 a week paid monthly, youngsters will also receive two team kits, one full training kit, a track suit and club polo shirt as well as free access to our club physiotherapist.

This has never been about making money, nor should it ever be perceived as a business entreprise but rather about the continual development of a facility that can enrich the lives of the future generation.

Anyone requiring further info should contact us at info@biggleswadeunited.com

Back to business and after last week’s narrow reversal at Edgware Town, we look forward to getting back to winning ways when Harpenden Town call into Second Meadow on Saturday.

See you there