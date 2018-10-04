Balague: Defeat will make us stronger

All good things must come to an end including our six match unbeaten run which was halted when we lost at home by the only goal of the game against Leverstock Green.

I have always said that the more games you win the closer you are to losing and so it turned out following a match where in truth our performance, particularly in the second half, suggested that we deserved to take something from the game.

But it wasn’t to be and I know we can learn from this defeat. There was certainly no lack of effort and determination from any of our players and I now look forward to seeing us regain our momentum and get back to winning ways as quickly as possible.

Off the pitch we are delighted and saddened in equal measure with the news that, Jordan Rowsell, our Social and Media man will be leaving the club.

Saddened because Jordan has been the most vital part of our media team brilliantly helping to raise the profile of Biggleswade United primarily because of his love for the game and the club, but also to help him further his experience and bolster his CV so as to give him a vital head start when applying for a similar full time job.

We are all therefore delighted to hear his efforts have been rewarded and that he has been taken on in a similar role at West Ham United where I understand he will be responsible for promotion on social media of the club’s Under 23 and women’s teams.

Our loss is West Ham’s gain and I couldn’t be happier for him because it couldn’t have happened to a nicer, more dedicated person and he leaves us with our very best wishes for the future and warmest thanks for everything he has done.

All of which means of course that we now have a vacancy for a Digital Content Manager and while we are unable to pay a king’s ransom we can, for the right person, offer some remuneration plus a platform to help the successful applicant gain experience and also hopefully, help kickstart their careers.

To apply please submit a CV, covering Letter and any previous examples of your work to info@biggleswadeunited.com

Back to business and on Saturday we travel to Hadley in the league before Wembley visit us on Tuesday.