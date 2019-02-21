Balague: great cup win for United Ladies

A 3-1 defeat at Leighton Town was a bad day at the office for the first team but compensated in no small part by an excellent performance from our under 23 side and a highly commendable cup win for our ladies.

Ladies first, and a superb 3-2 victory over Evergreen Ladies who play a division above us in the Beds and Herts Women’s League means we now face Hitchin Town ladies in the quarter finals of the Chris Renshaw Cup on March 3.

A fine first half display that saw us take a two goal lead was followed by a nervy second period which allowed our opponents back into the contest although thankfully we held on to record what was probably one of the finest victories so far for our ladies side.

Our next opponents in the competition are currently pushing for promotion into Division One and will almost certainly represent even more of a challenge than that posed by Evergreen Ladies.

Meanwhile our Under 23 side signalled their intent to battle for, sadly, probably the last ever Under 25 Spartan League Development Division title, with a thumping 4-0 win over Harpenden Town that puts them in joint second place in the table with Berkhamsted, three points behind the leaders Kempston Rovers, but with two games in hand.

The league is perfect for the development of young players and ending it is, in my opinion, a backward step. The progress made by our youngsters in this division has been one of the real highlights of our season so far and is a tribute to everyone involved, not least coach Nyasha Segwete who is bringing the very best from his young players.

It also augurs well for the future of the first team, a side that so many of the players under Nyash’s charge, quite rightly, aspire to play for.

Our philosophy at the club has always been that it is all part of a process and to that end we are constantly looking to increase the number of teams that play under the Biggleswade United umbrella

The re-commencement of the hugely popular Wildcats football - an FA initiative that provides a platform for girls aged between five and 11 to come along and play - will hopefully help us to find the youngsters that can help us add to our ever growing portfolio of side.

It is from this that we developed our current under 9 girls side and it would be wonderful if we could once again find the young talented players to fill in the gaps in some of the age groups up to and including under 12s.

We are the only club in Biggleswade linked to the scheme which gets underway again at Stratton Way on Saturday March 2 from 1 - 2.15. The cost is £3 a session and more details can be obtained from Matt Burgess on 07809 604541.

In addition to the Wildcat sessions, running alongside this will be training for under seven year old boys as we look to try to find youngsters that can help us to start a side in that age group.

The first team will now be looking to get back to winning ways with two home matches over the next few days, beginning Saturday) when Hadley - one place above us in third - call in, before Harpenden Town visit Second Meadow on Tuesday night. The reserves meanwhile visit Harpenden on Saturday. See you there