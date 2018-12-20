Balague: I can’t want for our Biggleswade derby

Thumping 4-0 wins for both us and FC Biggleswade set the scene perfectly for this Spartan League form clash at Second Meadow tomorrow (Sat) ko 3pm.

While we saw off the challenge of London Tigers, FC were comprehensively bettering Hadley by the same scoreline. Something’s going to have to give.

There is much to admire about the way our neighbours have gone about their business this season. They are playing really good football and have been beaten just once in the league, and that was way back on August 21 when they lost at home to Potton (1-3).

To date they have dropped just five points aon their way to amassing 46 points from a possible 51, including 15 wins. Apart from that defeat to Potton the only other points they have dropped came more than two months ago when they drew 2-2 at Edgware Town on October 10. And ironically, it was Edgware that were the last team to take any league points off us as well.

We are under no illusions that it is going to be a tough game and there is no doubt that we go into it as the underdogs.

But that’s a long way from saying that we won’t be approaching the match with our confidence sky high, fourth in the table and unbeaten in the league since October 6 after a run that has seen us take 28 points from a possible 30.

We are a different side to the one that was well beaten 4-1 in the corresponding away fixture back in August in only the second game of the season and much more like the one that beat FC Bigglewade 2-1 on October 23 in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup.

We are better prepared for just about anything that the opposition can throw at us and far more more comfortable and confident all over the pitch thanks largely to a superb team spirit and a squad that has developed and blossomed.

We will certainly afford our opponents all the respect that their performances this season clearly demonstrate they merit, but that is a long way from saying that we will fear them and I know we will have been planning all this week on how to achieve victory.

Whatever the outcome, the one thing I am sure of is that it should be a wonderful game of football, fiercely contested by two sides, both or who are committed to playing the game the right way.

I can’t wait.