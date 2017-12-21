Balague: Move over El Clasico - the big derby this weekend is in Biggleswade!

Gosh, where has this season - make that this year - gone?

And now as we approach the festive season we are just about one day away from the match of the season so far, by which I don’t mean the clasico featuring Real Madrid v Barcelona but the much awaited visit of Biggleswade FC to Second Meadow tomorrow (Saturday, 1.30pm).

I believe our opponents cut their teeth as the Under 18 side of Biggleswade Town before becoming an entity in their own right.

Since then they have come on leaps and bounds and done it, I am reliably informed, by playing the game the way it should be played.

Last season they won promotion into the Premier Division and have made more than a good fist of their season at a higher level

Running a club is an enormously onerous responsibility and despite some struggles to establish themselves they are a glowing example of how playing together as a group for a number of years can always help to make the whole entity so much bigger than the sum of all of its parts. I can’t wait to see the game.

Following a winless run of five games we go into the derby buoyed by a very satisfying 5-2 win over Leverstock Green, although as convincing as the victory was we still managed to show on a number of occcasions where we need to make improvements.

There were however a number of real positives to take from the game not least the excellent hat trick from our striker Abraham Eze and the goalkeeping debut of under 18 goalkeeper, Josh Mollison.

Unfortunately I was not able to be at the game and I also will miss Saturday’s match because I will be on duty at Sky Sports along with Thierry Henry on the Clasico.

What I can tell you however is that alongside the screen showing the game there will be another one showing our match on our YouTube channel that Thierry and I will watch alongside the Clasico.

The success of this venture has far exceeded my wildest expectations and continues to ensure that we are one of the most popular and supported clubs outside of the football league.

The after match interview with hat trick hero Abraham has been watched by no fewer than 14,000 people which as club secretary, Tracey James told me afterwards must constitute some kind of non-league record.

Needless to say we are desperately keen to maximise the potential of such a wonderful following and we are urging local business almost on a daily basis - so far with only limited success - to take advantage of the fan base we have and to help support us on this journey.

Please contact me at info@biggleswadeunited.com I would love to hear from you.