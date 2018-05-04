Balague: New coach Jimmy Martin is good fit for Biggleswade United

As the curtain comes down on another season we welcome our new coach Jimmy Martin and his team into the Biggleswade United family.

Even though we still have one more game to play we bade an emotional farewell to Cristian Colás, his assistant Stuart Bimson and fitness coach, Albert Martinez at our awards Presentation night following our last home game of the season against Cockfosters.

It now falls to Jimmy and his new team to take this club one step further down the road to where we want to be.

Just as when I first met Cristian, I knew instinctively right from our first conversations that Jimmy was right for the role as head coach.

What impressed me the most about Jimmy was his maturity despite the fact that he is only 28 and at no time did I feel that his youth was in any way a stumbling block.

I felt from the start that he had the commitment and dedication coupled with the experience and know how gained in his five years working at the Stevenage Academy needed to fill the ample shoes of Cristian and his team

The meetings I had with him confirmed what others had told me about him, especially his awareness of the importance of continuity in terms of what we want to see on the pitch.

His role will be to make the first team even better, to make us stronger by way of recruitment and his experience in youth football will be essential, not just because we want all of our teams to play with the same essence but also because our coaches and him will be able to learn from each other.

As well as a number two who will be announced soon we are also bringing in Emilio Jose Gutierrez a pro licence coach from Sevilla, who is just 23 but already has a lot of experience and has been recommended to me by Marcos Alvarez who was the number two of Juande Ramos at Spurs, and is now the number two at Betis.

As part of the new set up he will take charge of one of the U18 sides next season while the U23s will be run by Keith Castle and Nyasha Sagwete and the U18s EJA team will be led by Tony Deitsch.

It is also time to see goodbye to Joan Garzon who has decided that after eight years continual coaching, the last three of which were with us, the time is now right for him to take a much needed break and re-charge the batteries before contemplating any new project.

He leaves with our very best wishes and most sincere thanks and appreciation to him for all his hard work, dedication and efforts with the club.

But we are not quite there yet. on Saturday we close our campaign with a trip away to Holmer Green. Once again thanks to everyone - and I mean EVERYONE - including players, directors, volunteers, sponsors and above all the fans for their support throughout the season.

See you there.