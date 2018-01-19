Balague: Unexpected joy as United beat the league leaders

As a long term – and even longer-suffering – supporter of Espanyol FC, if there is one thing I have learnt about this crazy, addictive game that we all love so much, is that the only thing we can ever expect is the unexpected.

Football is just part of life – in my case, a very sizeable part – and life, as Forrest Gump’s extremely erudite mother constantly informed him is indeed “like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get.”

And if I thought that was true with Espanyol then the real love of my life, namely Biggleswade United FC where I have the pleasure of working as Director of Football have taken the notion of the ‘unexpected’ to a new level.

What a night! Where to begin? We had about 120 people actually in the ground but up to 17,000 tuned in at some time during the game to watch it on our Youtube channel.

A previously unbeaten Welwyn Garden City, who until Tuesday had dropped just four points out of a possible 54, called into Second Meadow and a stuttering start from us indicated that this was a match that would go to form, particularly when our guests took a 4th minute lead.

Thankfully our players begged to differ and two goals, both from set pieces and the second coming just moments before the half time whistle meant we had turned the match around.

A third gave us a bit of breathing space, although a second goal from Welwyn in the 90th minute meant we had a nail-biting final few added on time minutes to endure - it wouldn’t be United if it didn’t involve at least a bit of suffering - before being able to celebrate what was undoubtedly our best win of the season.

A truly brave win, a ‘Musketeerial’ friends helping friends type of display with special mention to man of the match, midfielder Ricky Christie who after a difficult start is now reaping the benefits of the ommitment he has shown in training and in matches.

Head coach Cristian Colas was quick to point out afterwards that we now need to carry on where we left off, because if we work and train with that level of passion and application then there is no one in the league who we cannot beat.

On Saturday Tring Athletic, going great guns in the FA Vase, call into Second Meadow and while we wish them all the success in the world in that competition we will certainly be trying our level best to ensure they do not enjoy similar good fortune in their league campaign.

We are back. I can’t wait.