Balague: Welwyn won league playing the right way

First things first and congratulations to Welwyn Garden City for winning the league title following their 2-1 home win over Wembley which put them on an unassailable 92 points.

In a league where style is, on occasions, sacrificed for substance WGC have triumphed by playing the game the way it should be played and are worthy champions. I salute them.

And talking about the way the game is played I am also thrilled to hear our Under 13 boys side who play in Division One of the Chiltern Youth League were recently presented with a special ‘Get Things Right Award’ from the league becoming only the third club to receive the honour.

The League’s Management Committee make the award after reviewing team’s Respect and Sportsmanship Marks, their disciplinary record together with their record on all aspects of administration.

The awards which are part of additional sponsorship from the league’s main backers, M and S Water Services are relatively new and in addition to the honour come with a new Mitre matchball with the League and sponsors name.

Congratulations to all involved not least to team secretary, the indefatigable Karen Burgess for all the time and effort she and others like her put into making sure the unsung, unglamorous, but absolutely essential minutiae required to run a football club are carried out.

Our Academy here at Biggleswade United is currently gearing up for the 2018/19 season with opportunities available for players to join across a range of age groups.

Since its inception it has grown from nothing to an organisation with around 150 children that can learn and benefit from the skill and expertise of a whole team of dedicated coaches.

There are currently places available for players across our U7, U12, U13 and U14 teams. Our U16s and U18s who will play in the Eastern Junior Alliance League are also looking to add to their squads and there are also opportunities available in our Ladies teams at U16 and U18 level.

Our U7 team are holding an open training session for new players to join on April 16. Anyone interested in joining should contact fran.constancio@biggleswadeunited.com

And meanwhile it’s back to business on Saturday and the visit of Hoddesdon Town for our penultimate home game. See you there/