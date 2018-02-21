Barnes hits hat-trick in Stotfold win

Kieran Barnes scored a hat-trick as Stotfold pulled off a morale-boosing 4-2 win at Tring Athletic on Saturday as they battle to stay in the SSML Premier.

It was Tring’s first game since their FA Vase fifth round clash a fortnight ago but they were unable to raise their game and Stotfold recorded a victory to haul themselves within touching distance of other sides at the foot of the table.

The visitors made the perfect start when Joseph Ryan was set free and finished well with less than a minute on the clock

Tring responded, Elliott Goward’s free kick hitting the post before Jack Read levelled with 14 minutes played.

Midway through the half Stotfold missed a golden chance to go in front when Terry Billy had the goal at his meercy but he miskicked wide. Matt Fallon had to pull off an excellent save to deny Read a second goal, and he was equally sharp to keep out Chris Vardy’s volley.

Level at the break, Stotfold looked the more lively in the second period and it paid dividends. It was no surprise when they retook the lead just past the hour when Kieran Barnes volleyed the ball home.

With ten minutes left the visitors were awarded a penalty and Barnes netted his second of the game to give Stotfold some breathing space.

Four minutes later Barnes beat the offside trap and coolly slotted the ball home to complete his hat-trick and secure Stotfold’s first ever victory in Tring.

Substitute Jack Sunderland pulled one back for Tring late on but it was little more than a consolation and the Eagles held on for a thoroughly deserved victory.

They host Edgware on Saturday before welcoming Hadley to Roker Park on Tuesday, both in the SSML Premier.