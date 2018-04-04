Battling FC stumble to champions-elect

Visitors Welwyn Garden City took another step towards claiming the SSML Premier Division title with a 3-0 win on a rain-sodden Thursday night at Langford Road.

On seven minutes FC were desperately unlucky not to open the scoring as a crisp combination between Alex Marsh and Lee Northfield saw the latter free Tom Cookman. He chipped the keeper but his effort hit the inside of the upright and rolled back across goal to safety.

The leaders drew first blood when former Biggleswade United man Nick Elliott fired into the bottom left hand corner from eight yards.

On 15 minutes the hosts were gifted the opportunity to level when an off the ball incident resulted in a penalty. However Nathan George had his spot kick well-saved by Charlie May.

In the second half, the rain eased somewhat and the two teams continued to trade blows.

The killer knockout blow arrived for the visitors on 69 minutes. A fortuitous run of the ball as an FC defender tried to head off the danger put Kersey clear and he finished clinically.

With FC committing bodies forward, they lost possession on the halfway line and were duly punished with Kersey making in 3-0.

FC’s derbies with Biggleswade United on Saturday and Stotfold on Monday were both postponed. Harpenden were visiting on Thursday, with home games against Holmer Green on Saturday and St Margaretsbury on Thursday.