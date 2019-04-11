Bedfordshire League title race goes to the wire

Shefford Town & Campton thought they had won the Bedfordshire League on Saturday – only for the celebrations to be dampened the following morning.

Shefford heard Cranfield United had only drawn 0-0 with Crawley Green Reserves earlier in the day – a result that gave them the Premier Division supported by Sportsform title.

However on Sunday morning Crawley Green informed the league they had played an unregistered player.

That means the game has been awarded to Cranfield and the title race will be re-decided next weekend when Shefford Town & Campton journey to Marston Shelton Rovers – two points ahead of Cranfield United who host Riseley Sports on the same afternoon.

Whilst Marston Shelton Rovers took over third spot after a Harry Murray goal was enough to take them to a 1-0 home victory over Wilstead.

Stevington leapfrogged Wootton Blue Cross into fifth place in returning to winning ways on home soil with a 4-2 victory over Flitwick Town. William Pinney led the way with a hat-trick and was joined on the home scoresheet by Ben Walsh against Town replies via Phil Matthews and Ritchie Beavan.

Elsewhere it was a share of the spoils for AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College in drawing 3-3 at home against Queens Park Crescents, Niko Stanchev netting twice and Dan Church once against Crescents replies via Jamaine Ivy, Shahinur Rahman and Ayaz Hussain.

Division One supported by O’Neills

League leaders Bedford Albion suffered a 4-1 away defeat at Henlow. Luke Hills netted twice alongside single strikes from Chris Reeves and Charlie Willison for the home side against a lone Albion reply from Matt Phelan.

This defeat means the Albion’s lead is down to eight points after second place Biggleswade FC Reserves, who have played three games fewer,won 3-1 at Flitwick Town Reserves. John Veal, Oscar Smith and Micheal Carroll netted the goals against a lone Town reply from Sean O’Donnell.

Also winning 3-1 away from home were third place Cranfield United Reserves, at Sandy. Joe Sames netted all three goals against a lone home reply via Jack Fox.

Fourth place Shefford Town & Campton Reserves took their unbeaten home ways to five games with a 3-0 win over Christians in Sport (Luton). Ryan Dobson, Daniel Hammer and Jack Dryer were the Town’s goalscorers.

For fifth place Wixams it was a 5-0 defeat at sixth place Totternhoe Reserves. Pearce Tracey with a hat-trick plus single goals from Mitch Butler and Callum Horgan brought up the nap hand. Whilst also hitting five goals on home soil were Lea Sports PSG, 5-1 winners over Wilstead Reserves. Warren Bell with a hat-trick and Sean Dixon with a brace did the damage against a lone Simon Jenkins reply for the visitors.

The 61 FC Luton Reserves drew 1-1 at home against AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves. Reece Gouldbourne the home marksman and Adam Gadzinski netting for the Town.

Division Two supported by Hy-Pro

Elstow Abbey’s lead in Division Two supported by Hy-Pro is down to a single point after they were held to a 2-2 draw at St Joseph (Saturday).

It was the Abbey who took the lead via Jason Harrison before a Glenn Marshall penalty and a goal from Joe O’Reegan saw the home side lead 2-1 until Matt Poulton levelled matters for The Abbey.

For second place Houghton Athletic, who have played three games more than the Abbey, it was the gift of three points after M&DH Clapham Sports failed to raise a side to entertain them.

Whilst the Athletic sit just five points clear of now third place Sporting Lewsey Park who have played three games fewer after they took their unbeaten ways up to 10 games in winning 2-0 at Clifton thanks to goals from Luke Lincoln and Charlie Clayton.

Also enjoying life on the road were fifth place Kempston Athletic who won 4-2 at Meltis Albion. Josh St Clair Pierre with a brace plus James Maxwell and Dan Mattin were on the Athletic scoresheet against Albion replies via Asa Garlick and Nathan Bryne.

AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves are now on a three game winning run following their 3-2 home victory over Sundon Park Rovers who were duly losing their four game winning away run. Joe McDonagh twice and Rhys Allen once marked the M&DH scoresheet against Rovers replies via Martyn Dawson and Matthew Ania. Whilst following three straight home defeats Caldecote Reserves returned to winning ways on home soil in beating Luton Leagrave AFC 4-3. Carl Heath with a hat-trick plus a strike from Matthew Sayers against AFC replies via Lewis Bloomfield twice and Louie Grant once.

Jubilee Cup Semi-Final

CS Rovers will face Kempston Athletic in the final of this season’s Jubilee Cup after running out 5-0 winners over Black Swan ( Luton). A brace of goals from Connor Darocha and a strike from Daniel Bhatti had the Rovers 3-0 ahead at half-time before second half strikes from Ultan Coonan and Sam Flannery brought up the nap hand.

Division Three supported by HY-Pro

The Pines (Luton) are now just one result away from lifting the Division Three supported by Hy-Pro title after winning 3-0 at Flitwick Town A, Scott Berry netting twice and Ashley Randell once.

Yet the fight for second spot saw Bedford Albion Reserves take over after winning 3-2 at Thurleigh. Ash McDonald, Giuseppe Lamberti and Craig Hanna were on the Albion scoresheet against a home brace from Alex Horn in reply.

The biggest win of the day went to Harlington Juniors who made it seven home wins on the bounce in beating Wootton Village 7-0. Kane Griffith with a brace was joined on the scoresheet by an own goal plus strikes from Lucs Tomlinson, Darren Bryan, Harry Thompson and Josh Kitchen. Just two goals behind them were Shefford Town & Campton A, 5-0 home winners over Real Haynes Reserves. Bradley Head with a brace plus single goals from Colin Standley, Kyle Cook and Jacob Jevon brought up the nap hand.

Also hitting five goals on home turf were Wixams Wanderers with a 5-4 victory over FC Polonia (Luton) Tom O’Nell with a brace plus Michael France, Joe Holmes and Craig Brown netted for the home side against visitor replies via Grzegora Rudnicki with a brace plus single goals from Przemek Gorczyca and Mateusz Krupczak.

Stevington Reserves were the 4-1 winners at Square FC. Jamie Daniels with a brace plus single strikes from Regan Scott and Kieran McEvoy did the damage against a lone home reply via Connor Taylor. Lidlington United Sports were gifted three points and a home win following the withdrawal of Dinamo Flitwick from the league 24 hours earlier.