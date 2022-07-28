Biggleswade clubs all in action as United boss Cristian Colas braces for league opener

Cristian Colas can't wait for the season to get going at Biggleswade United.

Biggleswade Town drew 3-3 at St Neots Town on Tuesday thanks to a Jon Clements brace and a goal from Harry Draper, that following a 9-1 win over the Albatross Academy on Saturday. They go to Kings Langley this weekend.

Dave Northfield’s Biggleswade FC fell 2-1 at home to Stotfold on Wednesday, George Bailey with the goal, having drawn 1-1 with Luton U23s last Friday night.

They’re next in action in the first game of the new SPL season at Billericay on August 6.

Biggleswade United, meanwhile, drew 2-2 at Kempston Rovers on Wednesday night and head coach Cristian Colas told the club’s social media channel there were positives and negatives to take from the game.

He said: "We weren’t good possession in the first-half – we were trying only one thing and then broke and split our own team which gave Kempston a lot of space.

"Our decision-making was poor and that punished us when out of possession.

"Kempston are good side and we reacted well but we are close to competition now and I don’t know why we did some things today that we haven’t done before.

"We again showed good fight in coming from behind but I don’t want to get used to that, I want it to be us who scores first and second, so it’s a positive but I’m expecting a little bit more.”

Newcomers Yemi Adelani and Raheen Jaba both got on the scoresheet at Kempston and Colas believes they will be big assets for the side.

He said: “They will be sharp and both are here as we felt they’d be really good additions and work their socks off for the team, so I’m glad to have them rather than be playing against them.”

United have one more friendly, at home to Hitchin Town on Saturday, before they begin their Spartan South Midlands season at Arlesey Town next Tuesday night and Colas is more than ready to get playing for points.

He said: "We’re ready for competition now. I hate pre-season, it’s boring, and being competitive changes the mindset of the players massively.